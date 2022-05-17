🔊 Listen to this

I just returned from a two-day visit to New York City to experience a musical phenomenon at Carnegie Hall. The Oratorio Society of New York performed Felix Mendelssohn’s Elijah, complete with chorus, orchestra and soloists. I did not count, but I was told that 130 musicians and singers were onstage. The soaring music filled the magnificent theater, a perfect environment to appreciate Mendelssohn’s masterpiece, one the audience will never forget. My first Carnegie Hall concert!

I had another unforgettable encounter, totally unexpected, when my sister and I were invited to her neighbor’s apartment across the hall to “come see the mockingbirds.” Mockingbirds? In the Bronx? On the 8th floor? We rushed over and Rita beckoned us to her open kitchen window where she had placed pieces of peanuts on the narrow ledge. She then called to the birds she knew were in the park below by mimicking parts of their very complex song. Sure enough, two mockingbirds came fluttering up to the window and landed briefly to snag a peanut. Just as I will never forget the Carnegie Hall experience I will never forget the thrill of seeing mockingbirds 8 floors up in New York City.

Coming back to NEPA, I know that everyone cannot take two days to travel over 4 hours to take in a special performance. But it was always the mission of the Wyoming County Cultural Center to bring arts and cultural opportunities to our theater, and we are so pleased that we have been able to do just that. Jay Steveskey, classical guitarist, presents Classical Guitar Plays Spanish, Latin and Pop Classics on Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m., a free concert sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. I will never miss one of Jay’s concerts, because he always takes us to new musical adventures in different countries and also mixes in some familiar or pop music. Reserve free tickets by calling 570-836-1022 ext 3.

The following Sunday, June 12, and again on June 26 at 2 p.m., Swan Lake, a Royal Ballet on Screen event, comes to the Dietrich Theater screen. Tchaikovsky’s ballet tells the story of the battle between good and evil in this classic fairytale. This sumptuous production filmed at London’s Royal Opera House comes to historic downtown Tunkhannock and you are invited. Make your reservations by calling the number above.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Shakespeare in the Park returns with Gamut Theatre Group’s performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. The pavilion at our Riverside Park is the stage and you can be part of the audience, sitting on the chairs or blankets you bring. This play is a comedy with several subplots — a perfect show to present on the stage along the Susquehanna River. This free performance is sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation and we invite you to be there.

My mind is filled with the brilliance and awe of New York City, but I am so grateful that we have so many cultural opportunities at the Dietrich to look forward to coming up in June. We hope you have them on your calendar.