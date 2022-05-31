🔊 Listen to this

NEWTON TWP. — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will present a fireworks display on July 1 at the Newton Ransom Middle School campus.

The celebratory event will include food, drinks, amusements and novelties.

John Hambrose, of the Rotary Club, said the annual event provides opportunity to honor one’s country and strengthen community ties.

Food trucks will arrive at about 5 p.m., providing an opportunity for those attending to spend time with neighbors and friends, kicking off the summer season. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

“NEPA summer celebration staples, like potato pancakes, sausage and peppers and funnel cakes are always in the mix,” Hambrose said.

Hambrose said the last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic, making the celebration even more appreciated by residents.

The event is a family tradition for many and Hambrose remembers carrying his oldest son on his shoulders so that he could better see the display.

The only cost for attendance would be parking which cost $10, and is a source of revenue for the club.

But, Hambrose pointed out that families could bring along some snacks, grab a blanket, and have a nice evening for very little cost.

Hambrose said that every year the show is a bit different, changing up the colorful display every year.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Rotary. But, this year with the cost of insurance on the rise, Hambrose anticipates its cost to hover at about $20,000.

The club has reached out to local businesses and individuals asking for donations.

“We hope to cover the cost of the event,” Hambrose said.

Any extra money raised will be put to good use, in support of the Rotary Club, he said.

Steve Selige, a 49-year member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons and one of the founders of the fireworks show, is this year’s honorary chairman.

The raindate for the event is July 2 at the same time.

Police direction

South Abington Township police are reminding show-goers that parking will be prohibited on Newton-Ransom Boulevard and other roads in the vicinity of the show.

Guests will not be allowed to bring their own fireworks to the event.

Police recommend that parents from Newtown Township, Ransom Township, and areas west of the school plan to pick up their children at the western end of the Middle School property along Newton-Ransom Boulevard 30 minutes after the fireworks show concludes. Parents should use only Newton-Ransom Boulevard to access the pickup location because the school grounds may not be accessible by other roads after the show.

Parents from Clarks Summit, South Abington Twp. and other communities should plan to meet their children at 10:45 p.m. along Country Club Road near the driveway that accesses the Newton Elementary School. Parents should use Country Club Road to access this pickup location.

Show guests who do not park in the Rotary parking areas are welcome to support the show by making a donation with the Rotary parking attendants, or by sending a donation to the Rotary Club of the Abingtons at PO Box 392, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.