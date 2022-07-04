🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Council meeting June 15, councilman Dave Rinaldi, who was recently designated a representative of the Abington area regional police study, said that he and other representatives saw a video presentation of a report about police regionalization by DCED (Department of Community & Economic Development) at Clarks Summit Borough’s conference center.

He mentioned that Doug Pallman, who represents Newton Township, explained around 50% of their budget would be devoted solely to the cost of a police force. He said that South Abington police chief Robert Gerrity had a different view. He said that Gerrity believed that police regionalization is reasonable for the area. Rinaldi then expressed his concerns of the video presentation.

“It essentially is an outline of how to build a police force but it does not take into account the local communities’ needs,” he said.

Rinaldi mentioned that he spoke with Newton Township at their meeting. He said that Newton Township rejected the report but would continue if the rest of the municipalities would come up with a financially viable plan for all six communities. He announced three possibilities — exit the group, follow Newton Township’s idea, or accept the police regionalization plan as is. He suggested the possibility of continuing the police force and see whether the local communities can put a plan together to benefit everybody.

“I think regional policing can be a very big benefit all of us if we can put together some kind of agreement for a regional police force that takes into account the need of the specific communities,” he said. “This is a one-size-fits-all. You get the same police thing in every community with this.”

Rinaldi said that he would never support implementing the study as is.

“It doesn’t meet our needs,” he said. “We have five-and-a-half more years of a contract.”

Mayor Joe Barrasse warned that if Clarks Summit and Clarks Green merge police forces, there won’t be any negotiations in the next contract. He also said that Clarks Summit and South Abington Township have large-cost municipal pensions.

“If we did enter into agreement, what are we going to do for our employees?” he asked. “What we’re contributing right now is a small figure that Clarks Green can afford.”

Rinaldi said that this issue was discussed during the video presentation. “Newton (Township) rejected this report unless someone thinks there is some redeeming value in it,” he said. Rinaldi added that the Waverly Police Department has contracted with police regionalization.

“They won’t be the only game in town if we sign,” he said.

Council voted to continue with the police regionalization study with the municipalities who went forward with it.

In other business, Rinaldi read a review of the financial budget as of May 31, 2022. He announced the general fund checking account to be $672,213.62; capital fund, $116,457.08; sewer fund checking account, $401,191.74; state funds account, $168,443.52. Council voted to approve the budget. Also, Rinaldi mentioned that according to a letter from DCED, Council’s request to change the use of a $75,000 LSA grant from a backhoe to a skid steer was approved by the state. Barrasse replied that Council organized a list of equipment before applying for the grant in 2020. “We have an aging backhoe that’s over 23 years,” he said. “Our skid steer is certainly getting up there as well.”

Barrasse reminded council that they applied for a backhoe. He said that if the backhoe is currently at 2021 pricing.

“If we cancel it, we would never be able to buy a backhoe at that price,” he said. Barrasse said that the next opportunity to purchase one would be an additional $20,000 to $30,000 since rates have risen twice since then. He mentioned that Five Star Equipment promised if the current backhoe goes down, they will have another one within 48 hours to complete a project.

“I firmly believe you should really think about this decision,” he said. Rinaldi said that there are no expenditures set in the budget. He mentioned that if council purchases the backhoe, they will have to make up the difference between $75,000 and $138,000. He said that DPW (Department of Public Works) desperately needs a skid steer.

“We have an opportunity to take this $75,000 and almost completely pay for a new skid steer,” he said. Rinaldi said that he received a few quotes to purchase a skid steer and can get even more quotes. Council voted to cancel the backhoe order and explore proposals for purchasing a skid steer with grant proceeds.

Council also voted to amend the purchase of skid steer tires and rims from Powell’s to Kost Tire & Auto.

Council voted to reinvest the FNCB CD #200278051, which matures on June 30, 2022. He said that the current balance of the CD is $76,961.28.

Council voted to donate $800 to the Rotary Club of the Abingtons for the fireworks display on Friday, July 1.