Pictured are members of the Pharaohs Car Club of Scranton. From left are Beth Kostelnik, chaplain, with greyhounds Garrett and Story, Jim Lentz, member, Pete Reibe, lieutenant, Sam Lentz, member, Ken Kostelnik, commander, and Matt Sinibaldi, non-member.

CLARKS SUMMIT — On Saturday, July 9, motorists will get to drive into the past and learn about the history of “the most scenic highway in the world.”

The Pharaohs Car Club of Scranton and the Historical Society of the Abingtons partnered together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the original Lackawanna Trail Highway System, which became the first road to connect Scranton to Binghamton, N.Y.

“It’s something good for the community,” said Ken Kostelnik, commander of the car club. “This is going to be a good learning experience for a lot of people, especially the younger people.”

Ken and his wife, Beth Kostelnik, who is the club’s chaplain, will drive their 1951 Mercury sport sedan in the parade. They have been members of the Pharaohs Car Club of Scranton for two years.

“Ken and I are both fans of history,” said Beth. “We are happy to participate.”

This centennial event will begin with the car club’s Coffee & Cars at Chinchilla United Methodist Church from 9 to 11 a.m.. From 11:30 a.m. to noon, there will be a three-mile classic car parade. Anyone wishing to be in the parade should arrive before 11:30 a.m. The parade’s route will run down to Layton Road, turn left on Northern Boulevard, turn left on Winola Road, make a right on Old Lackawanna Trail, and end at Walsh Electric (927 N. State St.). The parking lot of Walsh Electrical will have large, architectural pillars, which are similar to the ones that were placed at the opening of the Lackawanna Trail Highway System placed by the Lackawanna Motor Club in 1922. Clarks Summit University made and donated these pillars although not initially made to be replicas of the original pillars. People who participate in the centennial cruise will receive a commemorative gift and have their picture taken near the pillars.

Jim Lentz and his wife, Sam, who have been members of the Pharaohs Car Club for about a month, will drive their 1954 Buick Century in the parade. He shared at the Coffee & Cars event that the 1940s version of this make and model had a faster top speed than the Century Limited trains. Originally from Pike County and now living in Simpson, he enjoys the history of his surrounding communities. He is looking forward to learn more at the Lackawanna Trail 100th anniversary celebration.

“It gives me the opportunity to learn the history of the area,” he said. Matt Sinibaldi, who is not a member of the Pharaohs Car Club but still attends Coffee & Cars events, will bring his 2009 SAAB 93 Aero to the parade.

At 12:15 p.m., Julie Manwarren, author and historical researcher of the Historical Society of the Abingtons, will give a brief talk about the history of the Lackawanna Trail Highway System.

“We are excited to plan an event like this and put a spotlight on an important event in this region’s history,” she said. The Historical Society of the Abingtons was formed in 2019 to research and preserve the history of the Abingtons. Most of the members also belong and volunteer at the Lackawanna County Historical Society. When members of the Historical Society of the Abingtons researched the Lackawanna Trail, they realized that this year is the 100th year of Lackawanna Trail.

“The opening of the Lackawanna Trail in 1922 garnered a lot of support and was celebrated with a large event and parade of cars from Scranton to Binghamton, New York,” said Julie. “Early newspapers reveal that Governor W.C. Sproul and other officials were present. Attendance was in the thousands at the opening event of this road. It was a huge sign of progress and was needed as it created easier travel to Binghamton and upstate New York for Northeastern Pennsylvanians and provided direct access for smaller towns and villages in Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties to Scranton.”

“We love that CSU’s campus is located in such a historically rich and scenically beautiful region. We’re happy to help with the 100-year milestone achievement of the Lackawanna Trail,” said Dena Cambra, Clarks Summit University’s vice president for marketing and communications.

Since the original Lackawanna Trail Highway System was celebrated by the Lackawanna Motor Club, the Historical Society of the Abingtons approached the Pharaohs Car Club of Scranton to gauge interest. The club embraced the idea. Attendees to the event are encouraged to bring chairs. Refreshments will be available at the event. Questions regarding Coffee and Cars can be directed to Ken Kostelnik, commander of Pharaohs Car Club of Scranton, at 570-575-4254. Questions regarding the Historical Society of the Abingtons may be directed to Julie Manwarren at 570-561-5478.

A brief history of Lackawanna Trail Highway System

According to “The Scranton Board of Trade” and “The Lackawanna Trail,” which was put together by Dennis Martin, Ed.D., the Scranton Board of Trade felt the need for a paved road north of Clarks Summit in order to boost trade and enrich the area. The Lackawanna Trail was built on 33 miles of abandoned right of way of the Lackawanna Railroad between Clarks Summit and New Milford. The road provided a big commercial artery for the agricultural regions west of Scranton and produce from farms were hauled by truck. It also put Scranton on the route of commercial hauls east and west.