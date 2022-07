🔊 Listen to this

On June 16, incoming Rotary president Diane Calabro announced a new weekly meeting place for the Rotary Club. Members will continue to meet weekly at The Waverly Country Club located at 903 N.Abington Road, Waverly Township.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons meets Thursdays at noon. Anyone who is interested in joining, please call Gail Cicerini at 570-313-7788.