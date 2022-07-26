🔊 Listen to this

I am so proud of the Dietrich Theater that it provides so many outstanding movies and events that I can provide for my family when they visit. My daughter and five granddaughters and I chose to see the Summer Fest movie Peace by Chocolate, a movie I recommend to everyone. It is all about our neighbors in Canada. Some might ask. “But I thought the movie was about Lebanese refugees.” It is, but when you see the movie you will see it is also about our neighboring country that is sometimes reluctant to value refugees, but it is also about the kindnesses they have shown to make their lives better.

Peace by Chocolate is also about achieving our dreams, but always putting family first. Tarek, the young son in the movie, has a dream to continue his medical training, hoping to be accepted to a medical university, training he began in Lebanon. But his father is bent on building another chocolate factory like the one he built in Lebanon. The father needs the support of his son to negotiate and communicate to make his dream come true. What is most important to Tarek – his family or his own career as a doctor?

You have three more opportunities to see Peace by Chocolate at the Dietrich Theater. It is showing on July 29 at noon, July 31 at 7:00 p.m., and the last day of Summer Fest on August 4 at 2:30 p.m. Oh, I almost forgot to tell you that I did not realize until the end of the film that it is true story!

The Duke and Peace by Chocolate were the perfect choices for Opening Night movies of Summer Fest. The Duke is another sweet story, so beautifully enacted by Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It is a story of an art heist of a Goya portrait of the Duke. You will be surprised and charmed by the reason Kempton stole it from the National Gallery of London. Fortunately you have four more opportunities to see it: July 29 and 31 at 4:30 p.m., August 2 at 2:30 p.m. and on August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

I wish my family could also be here for the Colewell – Meet the Filmmakers Event on Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Colewell was filmed right here in Wyoming County. It is a sweet story of what makes a home. It stars Karen Allen as Nora, a Colewell Post Office worker, who has to decide what she should do when the post office is closing. Relocate for a new job or retire in Colewell?

Following the movie you are invited to meet Director Tom Quinn and additional members of the cast and crew for a Q & A opportunity. It is not every day that we get to meet the creative people who make our movies. I will be there to hear why they picked Wyoming County, who wrote the script, how they chose the actors, what surprises they had as they made the movie, and so much more. You are invited. Tickets available at the door or online at www.dietrichtheater.com.

Erica just told me that this week our entire complex of theaters and studios is buzzing with 5 camps, yoga classes and Summer Fest movies, and more. There is something for everyone! A dream come true, for sure. We founding mothers always envisioned the theater alive with activity.

Those of us of a certain age remember when movie theaters were the place to be on a hot summer day. And the same is still true, so check us out and come in and enjoy not only the events and the movies, but come in and enjoy the cool! And bring your family and friends like I did. Come in and enjoy the cool while you enjoy the best entertainment on screen. You are invited!