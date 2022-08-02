Friends of Shady Lane Cemetery recently told the stories of veterans buried at the cemetery through a production called “Shades of War” held at Clarks Summit University.

The Cemetery was opened in 1922 and has had several owners. There is not a present owner and the cemetery was not cared for. Carol Wilkerson and Louise Brennan have cleaned up the cemetery, serve on the board of Shady Lane Cemetery and incorporated the cemetery as a nonprofit. They have enlisted the help of volunteers to maintain the cemetery.

The veterans portrayed in the play served in the Civil War to the Vietnam War. They are buried not only in the Soldiers section at the cemetery but in other areas as well. Their lives were researched through Newspapers.com and Ancestry.com. Census records, death certificates, veteran’s records and other historical records were also used. Research on military records units and battles was also utilized.

Through stories, song, famous speeches, Boy Scouts of America Pledge, “Men of Iron” National Guard web site and other forms of medium, the stories of the veterans buried at Shady Lane Cemetery came to life.

Audience members learned about Willian John Lester He enjoyed theatre and served in World War ll. Walter Leroy Chapman went by the name Leroy. He a was a cook in the Army and after the service, he became a policeman. James Benedict fought in the Civil War at the age of 17. His mother signed the papers so he could enlist. He was awarded the Presidential Union Citation.

George Fuhrman enlisted in the Navy at 18 and would be sent to Korea and the Philippines. He became a Scranton fireman after the service. Roland James worked odd jobs and played sports in high school. He attended University of Idaho and was married. He served with the Marines. John Hughes served during the Spanish American War. William Horrocks was a musician and played during his time in the service. Robert Hunsinger was killed in action in Korea. Walter Toy was coming home on leave for Christmas when the plane he was on crashed in Canada and he was killed.

General George Evans, George Samuel Albert, Merritt J. Boyle and Wilson Boyle, Stephen J. Davis, Emmett Malvern Sr. and Emmett Malvern Jr., Joseph Edward Horrocks, Herbert John Lewis, Edward J. Rowland, Thomas Thomas and Oliver David Williams were also portrayed.

Several veteran wives were portrayed including Marjorie Boyle, Hannah Dixson Davis, Sara Emery, Elizabeth Fuhrman, Ruth Horrocks, Genevieve Lester, Ethel Mary Lewis, Winifred Rowland Francis and Sadie Thomas.

“What a beautiful tribute this play is to solders that are buried at Shady Lane Cemetery,” said Ray Poggensee who was in the production.

“I just retired this spring after 22 years of teaching Bible and Theology at Clarks Summit University and am teaching part time as an adjunct professor,” said Kenneth Gardoski who performed in the play. “I have not done much acting but I don’t mind public speaking and reading and I have the utmost respect for men and woman who have served our country in the armed forces. I have been impressed to learn the of the great variety of veterans of many wars buried at Shady Lane Cemetery. It has been interesting to hear their stories and learn about their own personal struggles and sacrifices.”

“To generate interest in the cemetery, we began researching and publicizing stories of cemetery residents on Facebook,” said Wilkerson. “These stories were very interesting and proved to be popular. We were aware of the Dearly Departed Players production at Dunmore Cemetery and were interested in doing some type of dramatic production to publicize stories from Shady Lane Cemetery and raise funds for its maintenance.”

Kay McClintock who was in the production and had this to say.

“I was very curious about the cemetery since I had a friend whose mother was buried there. I have really been interested by the number of veterans buried there and by how far back in history this cemetery takes you. Having been in community theatre for years, this was an opportunity to revive memories and show reverence for those who served in the military along with their wives who waited anxiously at home.”

“I have become acquainted with Dr. Dawn Schluetz through my parents,” said Joanna Davis who is pursuing her master degree through Clarks Summit Unveracity’s on line graduate program. “She asked about participating in the production. I did not know anything about Friends of Shady Lane Cemetery or the production but that quickly changed. I was touched by the volunteer work at the cemetery and further drawn in when I learned that the production would feature the lives of veteran’s buried at the cemetery. It has been humbling to learn about the sacrifices made by these veterans and families.”

Edward Baumeister, Lou Bisigani, Carol Davis and Courtney Roby were also in the production.

Loriann Kerber played the piano during the production.

“Carol Wilkerson contacted me and asked if I could write a piece about the veterans,” said Dr. Dawn Schluetz associate professor of English and Communications and Director of Theatre Clarks Summit University. She was the producer of the play and played Taps. “I was intrigued by it and wanted to give back to the community. It was a gift to the community.”