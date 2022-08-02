There’s also no shortage of home decor, accessories, decorations, and whatever else one may need to make a house feel like a home.

‘We concentrate on unfinished furniture and then we have paints and stains for customers to utilize,’ co-owner of Woods and Company, Val Langan said. This child’s chair, for example, was then customized to be the perfect fit.

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Sisters Val Langan and Nettie Goldstein started Woods and Company back in 2003.

Coming up on two decades later, and one location change, and the furniture store that offers so much more has become a staple in the community.

Opened originally on the Scranton/Carbondale Highway, the store moved to its current location at 639 Northern Blvd. in 2008 and continues to not only wow customers with their offerings, but also gives back to the community every step of the way.

Langan explained how the store caters to those who want something ready and the do-it-yourselfers alike as she said, “I mean, we have people that come from all over, you know, New York, New Jersey, they love our store. It’s a very unique store because we concentrate on real wood, unfinished furniture, and we’ll finish it for the customer. They can pick any stain or paint color they like and we can finish it for them, for an additional fee, or if you like to do things yourself, we have all the paints and stains here for them to choose from.”

And of course, even if a customer does opt to finish a piece themselves, Woods and Company is more than happy to offer some guidance and consultation along the way

“I think that’s kind of what we’re known for. People come here and they want to do something theirselves. … I think that’s the main drive of our business, our unfinished furniture,” she said.

But that’s not all.

Woods and Company also offers custom window treatments via a local seamstress, blinds, shutters, shades, and will send someone out to a customer’s home to take measurements and handle professional installation. There’s also interior design consultations, and “helping people decide what’s best for them,” as Langan put it, a wide variety of home decor and accessories from lamps and lighting to prints, gifts and candles — essentially whatever one may need to finish their DIY or professional project.

“You kind of get it when you’re here (in person) ’cause you can see there’s so much creativity that kind of flows throughout our store,” Langan added with a laugh. “We really love what we do.”

Then there’s the giving back.

Just a few days after speaking with a reporter, Woods and Company was heading to the State Street Grill for a fundraiser for the Pan-Mass Challenge — a bike-a-thon that raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year marks the sixth that Woods and Company has raised money for riders. The store also has a St. Joe’s donation in September where they donate 20% of their sales to St. Joseph’s Center, which offers a litany of community services, just to name a few examples of their community outreach.

Langan wanted to offer, “a great, big thank you,” to the community. “We just have the best customers,” she said. “We are a part of the community. We’ve lived here our whole lives, you know? We went to grade school and high school here, and beyond. We really think it’s important to give back to our community.”

And one the hallmarks of that, as Langan explained, is seeing generational customers come through the doors. “Because they’re like, ‘I got my (childhood) bed here and now I’m getting one for my kids.’”

Be sure to check out Woods and Company via Instragram, Facebook, their website, or simply stop in for a visit and see the creativity that loves its community at work.