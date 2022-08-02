CLARKS SUMMIT — It’s all about the team you work for at O’Boyle Property Management in Clarks Summit.

Owner Chris O’Boyle spoke highly of the people he works with when asked about the property management company’s win in the Best of the Abingtons for Best Property Management.

“You need two things in this buisness. One is a stellar response time for whatever a client may need. Two, you need a fantastic team behind you to get the job done.”

And he should know after 32 years in the buisness.

He wasn’t just speaking about his team of real estate agents, “You need to work with good outside companies. We work with great landscapers, electricians, plumbers, ect., to make sure our clients needs are met quickly.”

O’Boyle’s company, started by his parents Franics and Lucille O’Boyle, began as a real estate agency in 1974. The family owned buisness has been helping families find their dreams homes since then. The company branched out into property management in 2010 as a means to expand the companies financial potential.

And after a second year of winning Best property Mangement, it’s an expansion that’s been going well.

O’Boyle was thankful to readers, clients, and the companies he works with for helping his company get this far, “Without them we wouldn’t be able to provide such a good experience.”

A great team makes for a great company.

If you are looking to contact O’Boyle Real Estate Agency/Property Management, you may call 570-840-5337.