Caly Yankow has not been playing lacrosse for a long time but she has found success and enjoys playing the sport.

She explained what she likes about lacrosse.

“Lacrosse is a new sport to the area. My parents knew someone who was coaching and I thought I’d be interested. I started playing for fun and did not know I would get into it. I like the team sport and working with other girls.”

She was named Athlete of the Week by the Scranton Times-Tribune for scoring 17 goals in three games, which also included her 50th. She was also named by the newspaper to the all-region team for playing mid field on both defense and offensive.

“I knew I was coming up on 50 goals and obviously that was such a great moment. I would never have that without my teammates. I just have to thank all of them for helping me get there.”

She plays on a club team in Philadelphia.

She also runs cross country for Abington Heights School District and is vice president of the sophomore class.

She will be entering her junior year in the fall at Abington Heights High School.

Yankow works at Caravia Fresh Foods in Clarks Summit.

When she is not playing lacrosse, going to school or working, she enjoys traveling, cooking and baking.

She is the daughter of Tori and Greg Yankow. She has two sisters: Rylee and Brooklyn.

“She knows what she wants and will go for it whatever it takes,” said Tori Yankow. “She is a hard worker, dedicated and self-motivated. She puts the time in.”

“I’d like to play lacrosse in college and maybe play division one,”said Yankow.

This summer she will visit several colleges in exploring her options to continue her education and playing lacrosse on the college level.