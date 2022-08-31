It was easy to find the place of the filming! The big rig from Holcombe Energy Resource LLC was there, and the owner, Matt Austin, and his whole family was there, too, with members of the Dietrich Fundraising Committee who gathered on a beautiful sunny day at the site of their upcoming Touch-a-Truck event at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. WNEP-TV was there to film a free commercial for the yearly event that raises money to support free or low cost children’s programming at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. Mark your calendar for Touch a Truck this year 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. In the meantime — watch for the commercial on WNEP!

I am writing about this filming because I am always impressed by the pride of the owners and drivers of the trucks, truckers who donate their time to show off their trucks of all kinds. When I go to Touch a Truck every year, I gain a greater appreciation of truckers and the trucking industry. We are so grateful for all of the of the owners and drivers who display their amazing rigs, proudly telling children and truck enthusiasts all about their features, even allowing the kids to honk the horns!

My friend Sarah and I were not sure we wanted to see the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing.” We had read the book by Delia Owens, loved it, and we did not want to ruin our enjoyment of it. But everyone who saw the movie loved it, so we decided to see it after all. Even though there were some changes to the plot, we came away with new appreciation of book. I just may read it again!

Another event to mark on your calendar is Fall Festival Preview Day at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a free showing of all 23 trailers of the movies in the Fall Film Festival. Come and get a brochure that you can mark with all of your must-sees. This is an event we used to have for our staff and board, and then Erica recognized that we could open it up to everyone. It is always a fun event with viewers talking to other attendees about their favorites as they leave the theater.

I just got the news that Music for Littles for ages 2 ½ to 5 returns this fall with Abi Zieger. Free and sponsored by the Tunkhannock Rotary Club of Tunkhannock, Abi has a magical way of introducing your little ones to songs and simple instruments that will enrich their lives and your life, too.

Nature for Kids is another free fall class for the young ones. Rebecca Lesko, naturalist and environmental educator, will hold classes at Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park Pavilion for children ages 6-10 on Wednesdays, Sept. 14, to Oct. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. Nature explorations, led by a master teacher!

Writers Group returns for those aspiring writers age 18 and up beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. A free class to share your writing, all genres and levels of writing are welcome.

For information about any of the Dietrich Theater events go to www.dietrichtheater.com or call 570-836-1022 x3 to receive our brochure.

Summer is going by so fast, but there is so much to look forward to at the Dietrich. So much to enjoy! So much to learn! You are invited to come and discover new worlds at the Dietrich. Will you join us?