The J.W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company will be holding a basket raffle and ice cream social. The event will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Station, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

The basket raffle will run until Oct. 15, 2022.

The ice cream will be provided for sale by Mannings.

Raffle tickets are two for $5, six for $10 and 15 for $20.

Items collected so far include a painting of a fire truck donated by The Drapery Shop, a bird house made into a fire house which includes bird seed and a puzzle donated by the auxiliary, a Manning’s gift certificate for an ice cream cake and Bella Natura gift certificate.

Advance Auto Parts donated a bucket of car washing supplies, McCarthy Flowers donated an artificial flower arrangement and Stephen Young of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home made a flag out of repurposed wood.

There is a 40-inch Samsung television as well a wheelbarrow of cheers and other goodies and other gift certificates to businesses in the Abingtons.

Holiday shoppers can get an early start to the season with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets available.

For the children, there are back to school baskets with one containing a fire truck lunch box. A Barbie and Lego basket will also be available.

“I like meeting the people and getting out in the community,” said Sue Weeks who is treasure and 33 year member of the auxiliary.

The Clarks Summit fire fighters will be selling T-shirts.

Mike Crowley started as a junior member of the fire company and now is a lieutenant.

“I have lived here all my life and been exposed to the fire company through school. I like to give back to the community,” he said.

“The average age for the auxiliary members is 75. The youngest member is McKenzie Flynn who is 15 and my granddaughter. We need new members who are younger. The auxiliary meets the 2nd Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the fire house. Come and see what it is all about,” said Weeks.

All proceeds raised will support the Clarks Summit Fire Company in providing training and purchasing life saving equipment.

Since 2017, $46,000 has been raised for the fire company through basket raffles, roast beef dinners, cookie walk, breakfasts and bus trips.

In addition, $10,000 has been raised for scholarships in which junior fire fighters and auxiliary members who are seniors in high school can apply for. They must meet all the qualifications in order to apply.

“I like to help the fire station,” said Nancy Ayers, president of the auxiliary. “It is nice to see the faces when the check is presented to the firefighters.”

An individual or business wishing to donate a basket, gift certificate or monetary donation can call the Clarks Summit Fire Company at 570-586-9656 extension 4. Donations must be received by Sept. 9.