CLARKS SUMMIT — When the Community Classroom, a committee of The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit, kicks off its fall schedule this month it will be offering an expanded variety of classes, programs, art shows and other enrichment programs.

“Through the Community Classroom, we envision a partnership with the community to be both a resource and to share knowledge and skills with each other,” according to Dori Waters, board president. “Using various area professionals, and local artisans, chefs, historians and enthusiasts our goal is to offer an opportunity to enhance the lives of our community, and beyond.”

Topics offered in September and early October include Eco-Printing a Silk Scarf, Creating a Macrame Wall Hanging or Plant Holder, Painting with Oil and Cold Wax, Developing a Signature Drawing and Painting Style, Estate Planning and Administration Basics, Italian for Everyone, Chaucer Revisited, Bird Feeding, Planting Fall Bulbs and Planning for Strawberries. Early cooking classes include the Sicilian treat Arancini, Farm Market Soups, Flat Breads and Spreads and Pairing Cheese and Wine. The Gathering Place also has several on-going programs including a monthly book club, writers’ group, a weaving group, Craft and Chat and a Songwriters Roundtable. Additionally, The Gathering Place hosts regularly scheduled Art Gallery Shows.

A program called Memory Café for people with memory loss and their care companions, is offered twice a month,where they can socialize and explore art, music, and games. The Memory Café is offered in conjunction with the University of Scranton Occupational Therapy Graduate program and the Alzheimer’s Association.

This semester’s classes are sponsored by Maura Armezzani Tunis, Esquire of Saporito, Falconek and Watt, State Street Grill, Forensic Associates of NEPA, LLC Carol Asiello and the First Lieutenant Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund of The Luzerne Foundation. These sponsorships help provide funds for brochure publication and help subsidize instructor salaries and supplies.

The continuing development of the Gathering Place would not be possible without the support of our Patrons: Hal and Paula Baillie, Dorrance R. and Susan S. Belin, The First Lieutenant Michael J.

Cleary Memorial Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, Joe Dippre, Graeme Baillie and Wesley Kelly, Francine Gallagher, Jean Harrington, Debbie McBride, Lee and Emily Rancier, and The Waters Family, Waters said. For more information about The Gathering Place and all fall programs, visit

www.GatheringPlaceCS.org.