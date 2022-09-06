Mike Malone came off the bench as a defensive end and assisted on one tackle Sept. 3 when William & Mary opened its National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football season with a 41-24 victory over Charlotte before a crowd of 13,940 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Abington Heights is in his redshirt sophomore season.

Malone played one game in the abbreviated spring season when COVID disrupted the schedule in the 2020-21 school year.

Last season, Malone appeared in six games. He had a sack in a win over Lafayette and two tackles during a victory over Villanova, the No. 4 team in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Malone and the Tribe will be in Easton to play at Lafayette Sept. 17 in a 3:30 p.m. game.

In high school, Malone was a four-year starter and a multi-year, all-star on both sides of the ball for the Comets. In addition to playing defensive end, he played tight end, then moved to offensive tackle as a senior.

Malone was also the starting center on the 2018 Abington Heights Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A state championship team.