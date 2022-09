VBS students pose with their shields. Sitting from left, are Kate Gilpin, James Giardinelli, and Iva Giardinelli. Standing from left, are Avery Borgia, Ryleigh Borgia, Elise Walter, Clark Weber, Cole Walter, and Levi Perry.

Clarks Green United Methodist Church held their annual Vacation Bible School from Monday, Aug. 8, to Friday, Aug. 12. The theme was Knights of North Castle. Through games, crafts, and activities, children learned about the armor of God including the Helmet of Salvation, Breastplate of Justice, and Shield of Faith.

— Ben Freda