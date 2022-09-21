SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting, Sept. 12, South Abington resident Robert Keating, who lives on Willow Lane, said that he talked with township manager David O’Neill about complaints of the darkness of the area, in which Willow Lane transitions to Green Tree Drive. He revealed 83 signatures on a petition to put a streetlight on the intersection of Willow Lane and Sean Drive.

“It would be across the street from the retention pond,” he said. “There is no pole there so that’s what we were discussing.”

O’Neill replied that he will call PPL Electric.

“I think we do the excavation, and they (PPL) provide the power and pole and an LED light.”

Keating complained about speeding and the “lack of recognition” of the stop sign on the intersection of Willow Lane and Deerfield Drive. He asked the supervisors for additional signage to make the drivers aware. Supervisor Mark Dougherty suggested to get a recommendation from the police department.

“They’re (police) going to know which signage works best,” he said.

O’Neill suggested for Keating to give his advice on the location of the signs and to let the police decide on types of signage.

In other business, the supervisors voted to approve the 2023-2026 police contract. Also, O’Neill announced that secretary Jo Ann Pane worked on a DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grant for the splash pad at South Abington Park.

In other business, Pane announced the MMO (minimum municipal obligation), which is in the amount of $172,949 for the year 2023. She also mentioned that the South Abington has $466,620.66 was deposited from the American Rescue Funds. O’Neill said that for the last two years, the supervisors received approximately $900,000 from Cares funding. “This year alone, $500,000 of that was dedicated to paving,” he said. “We were able to take a good chunk of that (and) put it right into paving this year.”