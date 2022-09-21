RANSOM TOWNSHIP — At the Ransom Township supervisors’ meeting Sept. 12, Gentry Rouse, senior project developer of Pivot Energy, attended to answer questions from the public about the plans to cite a community solar range to place a solar farm on the gravel pit on Main Street. He said that there is currently legislation in Harrisburg to allow this concept. He mentioned that the township receives money from the rent and taxes, and the residents and school are able to take solar energy.

“That policy continues to exist in Harrisburg,” he said. “In the meantime, we’re waiting for that policy to be able to go and develop that project.”

Rouse said that Pivot Energy sent multiple emails to get the township to support it.

“It’s really about a 25 acre solar farm,” he said. “It would just connect right into the distribution system.”

Rouse said that he has a lease to develop the project but needs a policy in Harrisburg. He explained that the policy would allow to sell solar energy to consumers. He said that the township will have two revenue streams.

“It’s going to get the lease revenue,” he said. “It’s also going to get the property tax for the tax revenue based on the millage rate.”

Rouse told the residents that if they put solar on the grid locally, they won’t need as much energy shift because solar energy reduces the need to transmit more energy from faraway places.

“By nature, that decreases the localized pricing, but ultimately, you can subscribe to it,” he said.

After a question-and-answer period, solicitor Edmund Scacchitti assured everyone that no final decision has been made about this project.

“Whether or not it happens though, the jury’s still out,” he said. Scacchitti assured that there is no backroom deal. “This is all out and open and above board in the open,” he said.

In other business, the supervisors voted to approve the auditors to set the salary of new Ransom Township supervisor Gerald Scott, Jr. Supervisor Dave Bird announced that the Fall Clean-up will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8.

In his treasury report, Bird announced the general fund to be $1,734,484.96; liquid fuels, $778,582; revenues, $41,672.48; expenditures, $79,844.79. The recycling for August was 4.22 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Sept. 23. The next supervisors’ meeting will be Monday, Oct. 3, at Mount Dewey Community Center.