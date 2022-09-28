The cars filled up the front parking lot and the second parking lot and were parked even beyond at the edge of the road in Tunkhannock’s Lazybrook Park — and our Touch-a-Truck event had just begun! Not only children, but parents and truck enthusiasts gathered in the beautiful park on a perfect sunny but cool day to inspect and learn all about 20 rigs, from police and Red Cross vehicles to all kinds of construction vehicles. I just found out that over 550 people had the chance to see them up close, according to our Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee Chair, Viola Henning.

Each year my job at Touch-a-Truck is to present each vendor and truck representative with a gift bag to thank them for supporting the Dietrich Theater children’s programming. I always have so much fun meeting the truck drivers and the all those who can tell me all about the features of their impressive trucks. What would we do without all of the goods they bring to us, all of the services they provide? And I am always interested in hearing about the extensive and demanding training that all of them have experienced.

Trish Thatcher, a longtime volunteer at the Dietrich Theater, was so happy to tell Erica how much fun her grandson had at Touch-a-Truck, especially learning all about the WVIA-TV vehicle. His grandfather, Alan Thatcher, tells me that Noah Thatcher who is 7 years old was amazed to look inside the van and see himself on the monitor! Thank you to WVIA and all of the owners and drivers of these amazing vehicles for spending the day at the park to help support our Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater.

Speaking of Alan Thatcher, we are thrilled that he will be the featured performer at the next free Open Mic at the Dietrich on September 30 at 7 p.m., a slight change to the evening as advertised. Alan is a favorite singer and guitar player, delighting us all with favorite songs of the American songbook. If you want a chance to share a song, a poem, a monologue or other talent, arrive to register at the Dietrich’s Fassett Performance Studio at 6:30 p.m. Alan will perform after the shared performances.

The following Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. another favorite free event is at the Dietrich. Yes, classical guitarist Jay Steveskey returns with Spanish Guitar and the New World. We are so grateful to John Keker who sponsors this concert in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. I remember Jessie telling me that Jay’s concerts allowed her to just sit back, close her eyes, and forget about everything else. Jay is a master guitarist who can take us to new worlds, this time to explore the music of Spain, South America and beyond, the music of Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega and even the Beatles. You are invited. Tickets are available at the door.

In the meantime my friends and I will be hoping to see as many Fall Film Festival movies as we can fit into our schedules. Have you received your brochure or picked one up at the theater? If not, go to www.dietrichtheater.com to see all of the movies and the schedule of showings.

As I walked from the parking lot behind the theater this morning, I looked over the white picket fence of the Rain Garden to check out the lovely garden that thrives on all the run-off water from the theater roof. I walked past the green space on Bridge Street, carefully groomed and beautiful. And the greenery in front of the theater on Tioga Street is also well attended. It makes me so proud of our theater and our many volunteers who give their time and talents to keep us beautiful. Thank you to all of you. You keep our epicenter of Wyoming County a source of pride for all of us.