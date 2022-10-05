Welcome Fall, everyone!

The month of October is filled with activities for everyone.

We are happy to announce that this month we will hold our Fall Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dalton Community Library. The sale will be held from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of McGrath’s Pub, directly across from the library building. The community’s support is greatly appreciated and goes to benefit library improvements and programs.

Our Kids’ time is in full swing and we meet every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. We just began in late September and it will be going on for eight weeks total. Our program is similar to this past Summer’s activities of sign language and Chinese.

Please stop in a join our group!

On Tuesday’s, our Adult Bridge Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon.

We have a lively group that enjoy the weekly challenges! New players are welcome.

On Oct. 10, Dalton Community Library will hold a Monster Cupcake Program hosted by Lackawanna County for teens. Please call the library to register for this event.

Our Saturday Spotlight Group meets Oct. 29, and we will be discussing “H is for Hawk” by Helen Macdonald. We meet from 10:30 to noon and all patrons are welcome to participate and hope to see you there.

Good news for our library and other libraries in Lackawanna County! The Lackawanna County Library System has been awarded a grant of $72,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Office of the Commonwealth Libraries to upgrade technology for patrons and staff.

This new technology will modernize services and reach new parts of the community. It will also improve the experiences of the patrons who depend on the library for access to computers and the internet.

For more information on any of our programs, please call the Dalton Community Library 570-563-2014.

Enjoy the month of October with the beautiful autumn foliage and the various community events going on!