SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education has named Vinod Sharma, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist, as the program director for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-accredited Psychiatry Residency. Sharma had been serving as the associate program director of the program since 2021.

Sharma succeeds Sanjay Chandragiri, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, the founding program director who helped establish the residency in 2017 in response to the national shortage of psychiatrists. The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s first class of residents graduated in 2021.

Sharma is a graduate of the Government Medical College in Amritsar, India. He completed his general psychiatry residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas, and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, Illinois.

His tenure at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education began in 2020 as an outpatient psychiatrist. Sharma also served as medical director of behavioral health from 2021 until assuming his new duties. As associate program director, he precepted psychiatry residents and medical students; completed formal evaluations according to ACGME regulations; and taught residents in the clinic and presented academic lectures during didactics.

In addition, Sharma serves our partner institution, A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-SOMA) in Arizona, as an adjunct clinical assistant professor for students in Northeast Pennsylvania. He precepts ATSU-SOMA students at clinical sites and completes their formal evaluations.

Sharma also accepts children and adults as psychiatric patients at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn, and the Scranton Practice, 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton. To schedule an appointment, go online to TheWrightCenter.org and use the express scheduling system or call 570-230-0019.

For more information about The Wright Center’s mission and integrated health care services, visit TheWrightCenter.org.