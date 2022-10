The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County will hold its annual commemoration of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Memorial Site in McDade Park, Scranton. The public is invited. Prayer, songs, wreath laying and a firing salute are scheduled. Shown from left are Sheila Shaufler, Joe DeAntona, Pastor Terry Drost, Patrick O’Malley and Charlie Spano.