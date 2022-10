Pictured from left to right: Dr. Peter Pettinato, the UNICO National President, Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN & Sports Content, and Sal Paolantonio, ESPN national correspondent.

Stephen X. Solfanelli, DMD was awarded the prestigious Antonio R. Rizzuto (“Person of the Year”) Award from UNICO National on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the 99th Annual Convention & Awards Gala in New Orleans. Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN & Sports Content, also received the Special Achievement Award at the gala, which was presented by Sal Paolantonio, ESPN national correspondent.