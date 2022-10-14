The Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will open on Sunday, October 16 at 4 pm with a concert “Nature Abounds” performed by the Arcadia Chorale. The Chorale, a 28-voice professional chamber choir, opens its fall season with a stunning program focusing on the natural landscape around us. The musical themes of the concert will focus on air, water, land, and stars. Come out and celebrate the beauty of NEPA through song with this special concert. The Chorale, which is celebrating its 40th season of choral excellence, is directed by Matthew Rupcich, who is also the choral director at Wilkes and Misericordia Universities, among his many choral leadership roles.

On Sunday, November 6 at 4 pm, we welcome oboist Tom Heinze, cellist Gayle Klaber, and violist Harold Levin for an exciting program of instrumental chamber music. This entertaining and masterful trio will lift your spirits with their virtuosity.

Other events in the upcoming season include:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 4:00 pm

All-church recital with First Presbyterian Church musical ensembles and guests

Sunday, January 8, 2023 4:00 pm

Chamber Music with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society

January or February, 2023

Clarks Summit Festival of Ice activities

Sunday, March 5, 2023 4:00 pm

“Afternoon of Song” featuring art songs, arias, spirituals, and show tunes

Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:00 pm

Cantata “Considering Matthew Shepard” with Choral Society of NEPA and Bloomsburg University Choir

Sunday, April 30, 2023 4:00 pm

Big Band Concert with 16-piece band and two singers

All events are open to the public free of charge, but free-will offerings are taken to help defray the costs of the events. For more information, call the church office at 570-586-6306.

The series is supported in part by grants from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts , a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and administered by NEIU-19, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The season is also generously supported by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debbie Domenick, Esq., and Chris Chermak; by the members and staff of the First Presbyterian Church; and by individual contributions.