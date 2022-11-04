The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church is holding its annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The fair will be held at the church at 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. The event is now in its 25th year.

The craft fair was not held for two years because of COVID.

Pastor John Mackey is pastor of the church.

“A group of women from the church started the craft fair,” said Judy Griggs, co-chair for the event. “They wanted to bring in money for the church and give money back to the community. They wanted to help the community wherever it was needed and wanted to share. The woman ran it for many years but because of age could not do it anymore. Mary Magner who is the secretary at the church, then took it over for a few years until she asked me to do it.”

A sample of what crafters will be selling include candles, jewelry, little girl bows, bread boards, outdoor decorations, dog clothes, honey, wreaths as well as other items. There will be things made of glass and knitted items.

“There will be a variety of things and new products that we have not had before,” said Griggs.

The event will also have a bake sale and cookie walk.

“The one thing I remember about the craft fair was the cookies,” said Gail James, co-chair of the event. “My mother Janice Pratt and other woman of the church would make cookies. They would bake for several months out of the year. They’d also decorate coffee cans as containers. The cookies would be put in the containers and sold at the event.”

There will be soup to go made by members of the church.

‘This church has been in the community for over 150 years. It has built a solid bases in the community. The church has always given back to the community. It may be a small church in numbers but it is mighty and it is always reaching out to the community,” said Griggs.

The money raised from the event will go back to the community and some will be used by the church.