DALTON — At November’s council meeting, Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar mentioned plans of a communication tower from the planning commission.

Bill Guest, member of the commission, added that there is no official plan yet.

“What they (planning commission) were doing was reaching out to see if anyone had any sites of historic interest where they want to put the tower,” he said. “So it’s in the research stage right now.”

Guest also said that the first step by law is to see if there is any historic concern that will impede it. Bonczar said that the plan is to put the tower on the railroad track where the old train station was located.

Council president Bill Brandt replied that council will revisit this topic in the future.

Also, Bonczar said that the Dalton Community & Commerce Association had a trunk-or-treat in conjunction with the Dalton Fire Company. She said that they will have a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25. She said that he association will have an individual membership for $25 and a business membership for $50.

Bonczar said that the last ACOG (Abington Council of Governments) was ‘poorly attended.’ She showed a brochure to her fellow council members about the benefits of townships working together on projects.

“They (meetings) have speakers to keep us educated about topics that are important to the community,” she said.

In his financial report, Mayor Aaron Holzman said that the financial committee prepared a proposed budget for 2023. He also said that he has been working on the police contract for Dalton as well as Factoryville and Nicholson.