CLARKS GREEN – At November’s Clarks Green Council meeting, zoning officer George Parker shared a set of plans to install additional fiber optic cabling under and along various streets in the borough.

He said that the contractor would be Luck Grove Telecom. He mentioned that the process used for the underground fiber optics is called directional drilling.

“They (Luck Grove Telecom) would place a pilot hole, and they would bore underground instead of the opposite, which would be open trenching,” he said.

Mayor Joe Barrasse asked Parker to let Council know when the project will begin. Parker replied that Frontier Communications still needs to get the permit application and have the borough engineer look at it.

In his financial report, councilman Dave Rinaldi announced the following balances as of Oct. 30, 2022: general fund checking account, $697,705.33; capital fund account, $126,496.66; sewer fund checking account, $524,414.99; state funds account, $168,514.14.

Also, Rinaldi announced that the finance committee worked on and advertised the budget for 2023. He mentioned that the tax millage won’t increase for the year. Council voted to approve the budget.

In other business, Rinaldi asked to review and approved of a change order to include surface work on an additional catch basin on Rabbit Run in the amount of $2,400. He recalled Council approving a proposal from Buranich Excavating. He said that the catch basin is on the right of Pine Tree Circle.

“That needed some work around the edges,” he said. “The catch basin had not moved, but the edges around the catch basin has started to deteriorate.”

Council voted to approve the change order.