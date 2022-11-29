SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At November’s South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting, John Heim, property owner of Skyline Drive, and Jude Colwell, engineer of the Jack Jr. Land Development, signed a conditional approval to build an additional storage building on the site.

Township Manager David O’Neill recalled that the building is a warehouse/storage unit facility. He said that Heim requested a slight modification of plans, which were approved in 2008. He said that he, solicitor Bill Jones, and an engineer went over it.

“There’s a lot of landscaping done up there,” O’Neill said.

Heim mentioned that there is an office building on top of the hill and four sub-storage buildings.

“They’re (buildings) broken into 5-by-10 up to 10-by-20,” he said.

Heim also said that a rectangular building has been changed into a, L-shaped building.

“We did it for the purpose of not having to add more fencing,” he said.

Jones said that the execution and recording of the O & M (Operation & Maintenance) agreement needs to be complete.

“Then, there was a Section 305B3 that has to be done,” he said.

Colwell explained that it’s a stormwater infiltration, which proves that stormwater can be drained within 12 to 72 hours.

“There’s an updated specification,” he said. “It will make the water drain more slowly into the ground.”

Jones said that the township engineers record the rate-of-flow calculations.

“You have to give the estimate for the financial guarantee for the construction and post-construction of the stormwater maintenance BMP’s (Best Management Practices),” he said.

The supervisors voted to approve the conditional approval.

In other business, Secretary Jo Ann Pane reported that the tentative budget for 2023 increased by $15,498.95 making it a total of $7,756,130.95.

In other business, the supervisors voted:

• to hire part-time police officer William Morgan.

• to hire full-time employee William McAuliffe.