The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $50,000 donation to support the annual Toys For Tots Drive. The gift will help to deliver smiles, hope and Santa to children during the holiday season. Pictured, from left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Chris Chermak, Dave Eisele, the County’s Director of Veterans Affairs; Marine sgt. Jason Dombrosky, Marine Staff Sgt. Sal Dely, Commissioner Debi Domenick, Esq., Brenda Sacco, Lackawanna County Economic Development Director; and attorney Frank Ruggiero, Lackawanna County Solicitor.