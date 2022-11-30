Chop Top’s Burgers and Malts opens in Archbald

Pictured are: First row, from left: Chop Top’s owner Lynn Griffin Jr., Michael Trego, Katelyn Sureth. Second row: Lindsey Zrudlo, Eric Vosburg, Jonathan Sureth and William Cody Wagner.

The Archbald Borough Community Development and Economic Committee hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for a new restaurant opening up in Archbald, Chop Top’s Burgers and Malts.

The CDEC is a relatively new committee formed by Archbald Borough, and its aim is to support existing businesses, attract new businesses, and encourage economic development in Archbald Borough.

Chop Top’s Burgers and Malts is a horror themed restaurant serving burger and milkshakes.

“Our vision is to create an atmosphere to bring your family and enjoy a horror themed menu and service,” Chop Top’s owner Lynn Griffin Jr. said. “When we start the table service (in December), you can expect to be a part of the movies where our servers choose your role which will be written on a soda jerk hat.”

Expect to see servers dressed up as zombies on the weekend and some “killer” burgers and shakes. Also coming soon are horror movie dinner date nights.

Griffin said that his team has worked “in haunted attractions and found NEPA to be an amazing hot spot of horror enthusiasts. This gives us a chance to bring the horror atmosphere year-round while taking care of our valued guests.”

Chop Top’s Burgers and Malts is located at 100 South Main St., Archbald.

For more information you can find them on Facebook or call 570-397-8139.