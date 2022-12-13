George Tinsley has landed a starting spot on the men’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md. in his first season since transferring to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team.

Tinsley started his first two seasons at Binghamton University, winning Atlantic East Conference Rookie of the Year in the process, before losing his starting position during his junior season under a new coaching staff in 2021-22.

The first-team, all-state choice and leader of the 2018 Abington Heights Class 5A state championship team is one of three players to start every game for the 4-6 Mounts. He leads the team in blocked shots and playing time while ranking second in rebounds and steals.

Tinsley is averaging 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots in 31.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 junior forward is shooting 21-for-55 (38.2 percent) from the floor, 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) from 3-point range and 12-for-16 (75.0 percent) from the foul line.

Some of the highlights from area graduates in college sports through action of Dec. 7:

MORE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Harry Johnson is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.3 minutes per game at Haverford (2-5). The 6-4 sophomore forward is shooting 45.5 percent from the floor, 14.3 percent on 3s and 75.0 from the line.

Corey Perkins is averaging 2.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in nine games, including four starts at Marywood University. The 6-1 sophomore guard from Abington Heights is third on the Pacers (4-5) in assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The University at Buffalo is 2-4 in its first season under Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke after breaking a three-game losing streak Dec. 7 in a 63-58 victory over Niagara.

“They are getting better every single day and it’s starting to show in the win column,” coach Burke said, according to a story on the Buffalo athletic website. “They have been patient and are trusting the process this season. We’ve handled a ton of adversity and I’m just glad they are starting to see the rewards of their hard work.

“Our best basketball is still ahead of us.”

Two Scranton Prep graduates continue to excel as sophomores after award-winning freshman seasons on the NCAA Division I level.

Rachael Rose is the Southern Conference Player of the Month for November after averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals in seven games for Wofford College. The Terriers have won seven straight, including the first two games of December, after an 0-2 start.

Rose was Freshman of the Year last season while playing for the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Bucknell’s Cecelia Collins made ESPN’s Sports Center’s Top 10 Plays for Dec. 6 with her floating 19-footer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime in a loss to Penn. She leads the Bison (4-6) with 13.4 points, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Clair Marion posted her first career double-double Dec. 7 for Dickinson University (6-2) when she had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s fifth straight victory, 46-31, over Susquehanna.

It was the second straight game with a career scoring high for Marion, who had 21 points in a 59-40 victory over Swarthmore.

Marion is 9-for-15 from 3-point range in the last two games. The 5-10 sophomore guard-forward is averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals while shooting 38.2 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent on 3-pointers and 65.5 percent from the line.

Rachel McDonald is 5-for-10 on 3-pointers in the last two games at Marywood University, which has won six straight to improve to 7-1.

McDonald is coming off her best game, 11 points and six assists in a 90-50 rout of SUNY Delhi. The 5-4 sophomore guard is averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Erin Albright is averaging 4.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in nine games, eight of them starts, for Haverford (7-3). The 5-9 junior guard/forward is 9-for-9 from the line.

Maria Tully is averaging 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10 minutes per game for her seven appearances at Albright College (7-3).

FOOTBALL

Mike Malone has four tackles, seven assists and two quarterback hurries for William & Mary, which is 11-1 and scheduled to play in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series quarterfinals Dec. 10.

The fifth-ranked Tribe is at fourth-ranked Montana State.

Malone is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound sophomore defensive end from Abington Heights.

Nico Berrios, a sophomore defensive back from Lackawanna Trail, made 20 tackles, assisted on 11, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble for the United States Coast Guard Academy (3-7).

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Abigail Marion finished 89th out of 158 runners in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional while helping West Chester University finish 15th out of 21 teams.

Marion was 84th out of 165 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships where the junior from Abington Heights helped West Chester finish 11th of 18.

Lackawanna Trail graduate Tori James, running for Indian University of Pa., was 55th at the PSAC Championships.

The sophomore was 87th at regionals.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Tyler Petty was the second King’s College finisher when the Monarchs placed 19th out of 32 teams in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional.

The sophomore was 91st in a field of 222.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Riley Mulherin scored seven goals and assisted on seven more while helping Marywood (12-7-1) reach the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The sophomore forward from Abington Heights played in 12 games, making nine starts.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lilly Rejrat received honorable mention on the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth honorable mention choice as a goalie for Widener University (10-8).

Rejrat, a freshman from Lackawanna Trail, started every game and had a .671 save percentage. She was the MAC Player of the Week in September after back-to-back shutouts.

Courtney Dwyer, a senior forward/midfielder from Lackawanna Trail, started all 18 games for Keystone College (9-9) and posted four assists.

Karley Cresswell, a graduate student from Lackawanna Trail, played in 17 games, making 14 starts, on defense.