The Purple Club recently held its annual holiday raffle drawing. Gerald Garvey won the first prize of $500, Michael Barrasse won the second prize of $200 and John Noone third prize of $100. All monies raised go toward scholarships presented annually. The Purple Club has been serving the needs of local college students since 1933. Pictured are, from left: Eddy Carpovich, Patrick O’Malley, Joseph Dantona and Debbie Perry.