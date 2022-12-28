The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, recently ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to the Word of God, service at the altar of the Lord and service to the poor. Deacons can perform certain ministerial functions such as administering baptism, proclaiming the Gospel, preaching homilies, distributing Holy Communion, presiding at wake services and funeral liturgies and celebrating the Sacrament of Matrimony. Pictured following the Ordination Mass are, front row, from left: Rev. John V. Polednak, V.E., Episcopal Vicar for Clergy; Deacon Walter Janoski, Coordinator of the Candidate Advisor and Pastoral Formation Programs; Deacon Matthew R. Eisley, Jersey Shore; Deacon Nicholas M. Rocco, Jefferson Township; Bishop Bambera; Deacon John F. Bubb, Montoursville; Deacon John F. Bankus, Wyoming; Rev. Gerald W. Shantillo, V.G., S.T.L., Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia; Monsignor David Bohr, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation and Director of the Permanent Diaconate Formation Program. Back row, from left: Deacon Thomas A. Kostic, Hazleton; Deacon Martin J. Castaldi, Scranton; Deacon Steven J. Miller, Tannersville; and Deacon Frank H. Zeranski, Jefferson Township.