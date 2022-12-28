Twenty-three projects, focusing on youth recreation, public safety, veterans, older adults and municipal events and beautification projects, were approved for funding by the Lackawanna County Commissioners through their Community Re-Invest Program totaling $112,181.

The public-private partnership investment for 2022 is $4,712,035.

The Community Re-Invest Program was established in July of 2013. It represents the “last mile” funding to help bring the initiatives to fruition. The overall public-private investment since its inception is $21,947,989.

The projects that were approved for the final round of funding for 2022 include:

Street Cats and Dogs of Scranton

Project Description: Nay Aug Zoo Building Rehabilitation.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Archbald Borough

Project Description: Venosh Playground Project: New swing set.

Total Project Cost: $5,903

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Saint Ubaldo Society

Project Description: Ongoing building restoration project.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Pawsitively for the Animals

Project Description: Purchase of storage equipment.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Veterans Home Association of Cortez

Project Description: Installation of an emergency generator.

Total Project Cost: $11,225

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Jessup VFW Post 5544

Project Description: Ice machine upgrade.

Total Project Cost: $4,500

Amount from CRP Program: $4,500

Moosic Youth Center

Project Description: Resurfacing of basketball/gym floor.

Total Project Cost: $12,035

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

City of Carbondale

Project Description: Carbondale Holiday Lights.

Total Project Cost: $30,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Taylor Borough

Project Description: Holiday lighting and decorations purchase and beautification project.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park

Project Description: Purchase Fallen Soldier Battle Cross Statue.

Total Project Cost: $6,700

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Telespond

Project Description: Establishing Senior Advocacy Center.

Total Project Cost: $1,225,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Eureka Hose Company No. 4

Project Description: Restroom remodeling.

Total Project Cost: $8,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Blakely Borough Ambulance Association

Project Description: Training Room Update – New tables and chairs.

Total Project Cost: $12,448

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Blakely Hose Company No. 2

Project Description: Fire helmet replacement project.

Total Project Cost: $5,086

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Holy Rosary Center Sthletic Association

Project Description: Repair/resurface gym floor.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Greater Carbondale Pre-Teen Park

Project Description: Clubhouse and dugout painting.

Total Project Cost: $5,068

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Benton Athletic Association

Project Description: Installation of two concrete pads for bleachers.

Total Project Cost: $15,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Weston Park Baseball

Project Description: Repairs to dugouts and fencing and the installation of new netting.

Total Project Cost: $14,500

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Greenwood Hose Company No. 1

Project Description: Breathing apparatus replacement.

Total Project Cost: $140,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Wilson Fire Company No. 1

Project Description: Rescue equipment upgrade.

Total Project Cost: $5,170

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Scranton Veterans Memorial Park

Project Description: Bronze plaque designed for pedestal honoring veterans.

Total Project Cost: $2,800

Amount from CRP Program: $2,800

Valley Community Library

Project Description: Installation of security cameras and outdoor seating.

Total Project Cost: $5,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Greenfield Township

Project Description: Public Safety equipment purchase.

Total Project Cost: $4,881.03

Amount from CRP Program: $4,881.03

Boroughs, municipalities, townships, and nonprofit entities are encouraged to submit applications for 2023 projects that are “ready to start” so that the Community Re-Invest Program can help to successfully complete them.