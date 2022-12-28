Twenty-three projects, focusing on youth recreation, public safety, veterans, older adults and municipal events and beautification projects, were approved for funding by the Lackawanna County Commissioners through their Community Re-Invest Program totaling $112,181.
The public-private partnership investment for 2022 is $4,712,035.
The Community Re-Invest Program was established in July of 2013. It represents the “last mile” funding to help bring the initiatives to fruition. The overall public-private investment since its inception is $21,947,989.
The projects that were approved for the final round of funding for 2022 include:
Street Cats and Dogs of Scranton
Project Description: Nay Aug Zoo Building Rehabilitation.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Archbald Borough
Project Description: Venosh Playground Project: New swing set.
Total Project Cost: $5,903
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Saint Ubaldo Society
Project Description: Ongoing building restoration project.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Pawsitively for the Animals
Project Description: Purchase of storage equipment.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Veterans Home Association of Cortez
Project Description: Installation of an emergency generator.
Total Project Cost: $11,225
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Jessup VFW Post 5544
Project Description: Ice machine upgrade.
Total Project Cost: $4,500
Amount from CRP Program: $4,500
Moosic Youth Center
Project Description: Resurfacing of basketball/gym floor.
Total Project Cost: $12,035
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
City of Carbondale
Project Description: Carbondale Holiday Lights.
Total Project Cost: $30,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Taylor Borough
Project Description: Holiday lighting and decorations purchase and beautification project.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park
Project Description: Purchase Fallen Soldier Battle Cross Statue.
Total Project Cost: $6,700
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Telespond
Project Description: Establishing Senior Advocacy Center.
Total Project Cost: $1,225,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Eureka Hose Company No. 4
Project Description: Restroom remodeling.
Total Project Cost: $8,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Blakely Borough Ambulance Association
Project Description: Training Room Update – New tables and chairs.
Total Project Cost: $12,448
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Blakely Hose Company No. 2
Project Description: Fire helmet replacement project.
Total Project Cost: $5,086
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Holy Rosary Center Sthletic Association
Project Description: Repair/resurface gym floor.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Greater Carbondale Pre-Teen Park
Project Description: Clubhouse and dugout painting.
Total Project Cost: $5,068
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Benton Athletic Association
Project Description: Installation of two concrete pads for bleachers.
Total Project Cost: $15,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Weston Park Baseball
Project Description: Repairs to dugouts and fencing and the installation of new netting.
Total Project Cost: $14,500
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Greenwood Hose Company No. 1
Project Description: Breathing apparatus replacement.
Total Project Cost: $140,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Wilson Fire Company No. 1
Project Description: Rescue equipment upgrade.
Total Project Cost: $5,170
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Scranton Veterans Memorial Park
Project Description: Bronze plaque designed for pedestal honoring veterans.
Total Project Cost: $2,800
Amount from CRP Program: $2,800
Valley Community Library
Project Description: Installation of security cameras and outdoor seating.
Total Project Cost: $5,000
Amount from CRP Program: $5,000
Greenfield Township
Project Description: Public Safety equipment purchase.
Total Project Cost: $4,881.03
Amount from CRP Program: $4,881.03
Boroughs, municipalities, townships, and nonprofit entities are encouraged to submit applications for 2023 projects that are “ready to start” so that the Community Re-Invest Program can help to successfully complete them.