CLARKS SUMMIT — The AZEK company, a staple in the Scranton area for 30 years, will be a sponsor of the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit this year for the first time.

Vice President of Operations Bill Barrett, said participation in the festival is consistent with the company’s commitment to both offering quality products and to being a beneficial part of the community.

The company described philanthropy as a core component of its culture.

“As a company, we are committed to being responsible and respected citizens in the communities in which we live and work,” the company’s web site states, “The AZEK Company is dedicated to supporting organizations that help people live more productive, educated, and enriched lives. Our goal is to help people in need and provide assistance to those who are working to better their communities.”

The company, which has two locations, one on Keyser Avenue and one near Montage Avenue, manufactures low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products and is committed to the use of recycled materials.

Barrett, who said he is relatively new to the area, will be attending the ice festival for the first time, with his wife and children, ages 7 and 9.

Many of the employees of the business will also be attending, for a chance not only to have a good time, but to get to know other residents and businesses in the area.

Organizer Katie Lane, of the Abington Business and Professional Association, pointed out that it was made possible by businesses willing to sponsor the event.

Those businesses, she said, are sending the message that they care deeply about their community and are willing to make an investment in its success.