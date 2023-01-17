John Ivey will appear in Marywood’s presentation of “From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation.”

Marywood University’s Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation (TRHT) Center will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. with a performance of “From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation,” an original one-man play about Dr. King’s final moments, on Wednesday, January 19, at 6:30 p.m. The program, which will take place in the Marian Chapel at Marywood’s Swartz Center for Spiritual Life, is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is suggested, due to limited space.

This one-man performance transforms the American civil rights and international human rights leader from a mythical icon to an authentic human being, featuring the many complex facets of Dr. King that are rarely exposed: human, father, husband, and brother.

The play was written and directed by Ira Knight, a playwright, producer, director, author, and publisher, who is committed to maximizing his time, talents, and skills. Knight’s work connects and speaks to his audience with the intent of sharing our common humanity. He creates with the spirit and intent of making the world a better place than the one he entered.

From Myth to Man features actor John Ivey, who is passionate about acting and theater—a Connecticut native who is a great family man, avid golfer, golf coach, former standout college basketball player, basketball skills coach, and retired high school guidance counselor.