In the sometimes bleak midwinter, what can be better than a Winter Fest, a feast of 21 foreign and independent films?

We are in luck because we do not have long to wait. Winter Fest at the Dietrich begins on Friday, Feb. 17, with 21 films onscreen until March 9. Our Winter Fest always begins with an Opening Night, an evening of two films, complete with popcorn, snacks, wine and beer and dessert at intermission. The first film is The Good House, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline and the second movie is Living with Bill Nighy. I always make reservations for my family for an evening to make new friends and greet old friends. You can make your reservations by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

The Good House is about a New England Realtor, Sigourney Weaver, who loves her wine and secrets, but her life changes when she rekindles a romance with an old high school flame, Kevin Kline. Living tells the story of an ordinary man, played by Bill Nighy who finds a reason to turn his life around to enjoy a more fulfilling life. Both movies are perfect Opening Night movies to immerse you into new worlds and new challenges.

A film in Winter Fest that is widely advertised on TV is Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Michael Ward. It is the story of a group of cinema employees in a small English village in the 1980s, their lives and loves. Now you can see it on the big screen. The brochure will be out soon. If you are not on our mailing list call us and we will mail it to you. Or you can soon pick one up at the theater.

Ronnie Harvey, who books all of our movies, just happened to choose several of the Golden Globes nominees and winners: Living, She Said, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and The Whale are some of them. How fortunate we are to be able to see these acclaimed films in our little corner of northeast Pennsylvania.

Another astonishing opportunity is onscreen at the Dietrich on Sundays, Jan. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Portrait of the Queen is the story of the most photographed woman ever and the back stories of the photographers. According to one of the photographers this film, Portrait of the Queen, is the best portrait of the Queen Elizabeth. The work of six photographers tell the story of her life. I will see it for sure. Princesses Elizabeth and her Margaret were featured on newsreels at movie theaters when I was a child. My name is Margaret, too, so I was always fascinated by glimpses of their lives. I can’t wait to see that part of the story. To reserve tickets call the number above.

Erica tells me that an additional class of Pottery and Sculpture for Kids was added to meet the demand, but there are many opportunities for kids to take classes at the Dietrich. Just check us out at www.dietrichtheater.com. From preschool classes to After School Players for 11-18 year olds, the Dietrich has something for all ages.

Qigong classes with Rosalie Allan return on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga and Simply Yoga and Kundalini Chair and Mat Yoga are all here for you.

This is the middle of winter, but we have so much to look forward to – Winter Fest, Wyoming County Reads (more about that next week), so many classes and events. We hope we will help you through the next few weeks with entertainment and the chance to learn something new. We can’t wait to see you!