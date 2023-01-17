For the second consecutive year, Keystone College has been honored by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) for its service to members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and our nation’s veterans. Keystone is the only college or university in Lackawanna or Luzerne counties to receive this prestigious award.

“Every day, we honor our veterans and thank our troops serving our nation both overseas and domestically,” said PNGAS Executive Director Chad Rettew. “Here in Pennsylvania, on behalf of PNGAS, we are honored to recognize such a strong collection of dedicated people and organizations helping veterans and working for the success of the Pennsylvania National Guard.”

“Keystone College is once again grateful to receive this prestigious award from the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations,” said Keystone College Human Resources Director and Veterans Outreach Coordinator Daron J. Hogan. “We strive every single day to serve our students and military veterans who dedicate themselves to serving our nation. We thank the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations for this tremendous honor.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations is a non-profit organization whose sole mission is supporting the men, women and veterans of the Pennsylvania National Guard, their spouses, and families. PNGAS celebrated its 2022 Guard Awards at its celebration in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Mission-driven, PNGAS is the only organization exclusively promoting the highest levels of readiness, modernization, and quality of life for its 18,000 members and 70,000 (Over)

veterans of the Pennsylvania National Guard, their spouses, and families, while making sure those dedicated men and women have the very-best equipment and resources, and the benefits they earned.

Keystone has been listed as a top school for veterans by several national military and veterans publications, most recently by Military Times Magazine.

Founded in 1868, with a commitment to providing an education to Civil War veterans and their families, Keystone is home to the Elmer Hawk ’48 Veterans Center. The Center is now the East Coast home for Veterans Stand Together, a national non-profit organization dedicated to veterans’ advocacy and support and is also the home of the Keystone Armed Services Club.

The Veterans Center offers a comfortable and convenient meeting place for this special group of Keystone students who have given so much to their country. Students can meet with each other, complete their school assignments, or simply relax, read, visit with friends and family members, or watch television while waiting for their next class.

Recognized as one of the best educational values in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Keystone offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree options in liberal arts and science-based programs in business, communications, education, natural science, environmental science, and social sciences. Located 15 minutes from Scranton, Pa. and two hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Keystone is known for small class sizes and individual attention focused on student success through internships, research, and community involvement.