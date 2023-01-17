Marywood University is the recent recipient of a 2022 Robert H. Spitz Foundation Grant. The $8,000 grant was awarded to the S.T.A.R.S. (Students Together Achieving Remarkable Success) program. To date, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation has been a significant source of support, awarding $60,000 to S.T.A.R.S. since its inception in 2018.

Marywood’s S.T.A.R.S. program offers Latino/a/x youth in grades 7–12 the opportunity to explore their long-term career goals through one-on-one academic assistance and exposure to diversified post-secondary educational paths, trades, and careers. Marywood students serve as tutors and mentors to the youth participants. In addition, monthly workshops, held in English and Spanish, provide parents with similar information about potential opportunities for their children and families.

Additionally, Marywood University, as well as other local institutions’ academic departments host students on campus 4-5 times a year, providing information and experiential activities that are focused on various majors and careers. This includes small-group and individual mentorship for students using a college and career readiness curriculum, as well as individual tutoring/mentoring sessions via zoom or in-person with a Marywood student.

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that supports initiatives and programs serving the residents of Lackawanna County and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Robert H. Spitz was born in Scranton and was a 1955 graduate of Scranton Central High School and the University of Miami, Florida. Prior to retirement, Spitz had been employed by the U.S. Department of Labor and was also the owner of several local Arby’s restaurants. The Robert H. Spitz Foundation was established from his estate in 2015. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $4.6 million in funding to the community. The Scranton Area Community Foundation serves as the administrator of the Robert H. Spitz Foundation.

For additional information about Marywood University’s S.T.A.R.S. program, please visit marywood.edu/community/youth-programs/stars/, or call (570) 961-4559. For additional information about The Robert H. Spitz Foundation, please visit https://safdn.org/1765/robert-h-spitz-foundation-announces-2019-grant-cycle/, or call (570) 347-6203.