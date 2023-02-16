Our rock star of hiking fame, Jeff Mitchell, packed our largest theater last Saturday! The 213 seat Evans Theater was filled for his presentation The Appalachian Trail: A Journey Through the Beautiful Soul of America (And How to Thruhike the Trail!) With a stunning photographic onscreen journey through the fourteen states, beginning in Georgia and ending in Maine, Jeff dramatically counted down the start of the trail for each of the states on his journey. This was Jeff’s 16th year to present his hiking adventures at the Dietrich Theater. But it was his first time to feature his recent 5 month and 2,190 mile hike of the Appalachian Trail.

It was an experience that truly highlighted “The Soul of America,” not only for Jeff, but also for those of us in the audience. The beauty of the woods and mountains and spectacular vistas was mind blowing on our big screen, sometimes akin to spiritual. And just as revealing was the sense of community and generosity among the other hikers on the trail. Along the trail other hikers helped him so many times – by sharing food with him, sharing information, and giving him lodging and much more. “His Appalachian Trail hike renewed his faith in the true soul of America and its people,” shares Erica Rogler. “And it also renewed ours.” On the trail he encountered kindness, helpfulness, and a true sense of community. Fortunately Jeff is writing a book about his experience.

Our next big on stage event is Leprechaun Lore with storyteller Hal Pratt, assisted by Josh Pratt on Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. This popular free event is for all ages, so reserve your seats by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Right in front of your eyes you will see how Hal transforms into a leprechaun and tells you all about where leprechauns live, their clothes, how to catch one and much more.

Are you a grandparent who is raising grandchildren? You are invited to the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Symposium at the Dietrich Theater on Saturday, March 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. It is free, sponsored by AllOne Charities and Northeastern PA Healthcare Foundation and brought to you by Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters and the Wyoming County Office of Human Services. Grandparents can attend one or all sessions, including legislation, drug issues, IEP and educational advocacy, services in Wyoming, cyber security, and legal assistance. To register call the number above.

Wyoming County Reads got off to a great start with the first book and movie of The Remains of the Day by Kasuo Ishiguro. But it is not too late to read the second book Never Let Me Go by the same author. Bill Chapla, always welcoming new readers, leads the discussion at the Tunkhannock Public Library on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. The movie is onscreen at the library on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. The movie/book discussion is at the library on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. This free program is sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners. I just finished Never Let Me Go and I cannot wait to go to the discussion and movie, because it raises so many issues in a dystopian setting involving cloning in the 1990’s, issues that we can apply to parenting in today’s world. You are invited to join the discussion.

So many opportunities to examine new worlds and to learn new things await you at the Dietrich. Isn’t that what life is all about – new experiences and challenges to widen your world with books, movies, discussions, and presentations to bring you a renewed faith in some way? Join us. We hope to welcome you soon and often.