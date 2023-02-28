Carbondale native Michele Bannon has announced her intention to run for Mayor of the Pioneer City as a Democratic candidate in the upcoming primary election to be held on May 16, 2023.

She has served as Carbondale’s City Clerk since 1994.

Bannon has nearly three decades of experience and involvement in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees including the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Historical Society, Lackawanna County Land Bank Advisory Board, Carbondale Pioneer Nights Committee, St. Rose of Lima Finance Committee & Pastoral Council, NeighborWorks NEPA as well as several others.

Bannon is a past recipient of the Roseann Smith Alpern Award and the Pioneer Hero Award. She is also an event volunteer for the Greater Carbondale YMCA and a Governing Board Member for St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

“Throughout my career I have been given opportunities to learn the intricacies of how our city operates, and I still learn something new every day. I understand the needs of our city and its people,” said Bannon in a statement, “Serving this community for nearly three decades has afforded me the experience to concentrate and work with our neighborhoods, as well as the commercial and industrial partners to bring measurable, positive results. I want to make the city of Carbondale proud.”

Michele Bannon is the daughter of Rita Enslin Bannon and Gerald Bannon. Bannon is a 1987 graduate of Carbondale Area High School. She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology, Political Science, and Public Administration from Wilkes University in 1991.