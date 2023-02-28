Countryside Conservancy invites you to join their second guided hike of 2023.

This hike will take place on the evening of March 3 at 5:30 p.m. Meet at the Lackawanna State Park South Shore parking area where Conservancy staff will guide you on a moonlit, 2.5- to 3.5-mile hike through the Conservancy’s Quarry Ridge and Meadowsweet Preserves.

Hikers should be in good hiking condition and expect moderate elevation gains on trails that are generally in good conditions. Headlamps or flashlights and appropriate footwear are required. Snowshoes may also be required if conditions warrant. Hikers can expect to be out for 1 and half to two hours with the hike beginning just before sunset.

This is a free event and registration is not required to attend. The group will leave the parking area at 5:30 p.m. so please plan on arriving early. Pets are welcome and will need to remain on a leash. This event may be canceled due to inclement weather or poor trail conditions. Additional event info and cancellation notices can be found on Countryside Conservancy’s Facebook page under the event titled “March Moonlight Hike.”

You may contact Christine Butt at (570) 945-6995 with any questions.

Countryside Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to protecting and connecting greenspace in and near the Tunkhannock Creek Watershed for public benefit now, and for future generations.