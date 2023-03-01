With the middle of April drawing near, tax season is upon us. But not everyone can afford to get their taxes done professionally.

Fortunately, the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties is offering its VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program to residents in Lackawanna, Wayne and new this year, Pike counties from February 3 to April 7. Volunteers file federal, state and local taxes free of charge for people that have an income of $60,000 or less. They also do rent rebates if the client is eligible.

The majority of the appointments are held at the Keyser Valley Community Center. But during the week of Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10, the VITA tax team will be hitting the road.

On March 6, the Abington Fire Hall will host the tax return appointments. For the first time in Pike County, VITA will be visiting the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Hawley on March 7. Hawley was chosen to service both Wayne and Pike counties since it’s on the border. On March 8, the tax team will be visiting the North Pocono Library in Moscow. Their travels will end at Trinity Episcopal Church in Carbondale on both March 9 and 10.

VITA goes on the road once a week but this is the first time this season.

“We try to go to different areas in Northeast PA where we think people might have difficulty getting to this location (Keyser Valley Community Center),” said CPA Dr. Angela Bassani, who is the VITA program coordinator.

Bassani is also a professor of accounting at Penn State Scranton. Many of her volunteers who help prepare taxes are her students.

“I get to take my students out in the field with me, which is amazing to see how they grow outside the class and how they do with clients,” she said. “They’re always so helpful, and they communicate with them so well. It’s so heartwarming to see them give back to the community.”

One of Bassani’s students is Cameron Mackerley, who is doing his Penn State internship through VITA. He is majoring in science in business with a focus in financial services.

“The best part about it is I’m not just doing an internship, but this is also a community service opportunity,” he said. “The community supports us a lot. We just kind of want to return the favor. We want to support the community as best we can.”

Cameron said that both the VITA team and the clients have been amazing. He finds the VITA program as a good learning experience for anyone who wants to do their taxes.

The VITA Tax Team also consists of senior preparers as well. Vic Milani has been preparing taxes for VITA for 10 years. He formerly worked in the accounting department at Emery Air Freight. After he retired, he was looking for something to do. He saw a flyer at the Viewmont Mall advertising the VITA program. He followed up on it and has been a volunteer preparer ever since.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s good to get out and do something different. It’s a positive thing. It helps people out. It makes me feel good. It makes the people we help feel good.”

“Serving NEPA for the past 16 years with the Free Tax Preparation Services of VITA has been one of the premiere programs of United Way as we continue to evolve in maintaining and running community essential programs throughout the year,” said Barry Snyder, Clarks Summit, Vice President of Community Outreach, United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties