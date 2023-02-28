CLARKS SUMMIT — At February’s Clarks Summit Council meeting, Beth Caucci, co-chair of the beautification committee for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, proposed to replace the old planters and trash bins in the downtown area.

She said that the biggest obstacle is the lack of manpower to keep the plants watered in the summer. She asked the borough to commit to this task.

“Without a commitment from the borough to water the plants on a regular basis, we simply can’t maintain them properly, and we don’t want dead plants,” she said.

Caucci mentioned that the committee is currently planning and coordinating the seven planters which they have. She said that the person who maintains the planters would like to put them strategically by sunlight. She suggested to put a plate at Citizens Bank so it will be seen at the entrance of Clarks Summit. She asked for input from Council.

Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe suggested to get rid of the old planters and let DPW (Department of Public Works) employees water them. She said that at least eight inches of dirt is required for the plants to hold enough moisture.

“As long as they (DPW employees) can fit that in their schedule, they can make sure the plants are watered,” she said.

Caucci said that she spoke with Azek who might be able to provide plastic materials to redesign the planters. She mentioned that the committee is currently in the design stage of this project. She said that the next step would be to obtain blueprints.

“Azek offered to work with the blueprints,” she said. “And we have builders and architects that are wanting to step up and try to help us.”

Caucci told Council to feel free to contact her. Council President Gerrie Carey offered for her to contact Council.

Councilman Bob Sheils thanked Caucci and the Rotary Club for getting involved.

“We have a great downtown,” he said. “If we can do it, I think we should water the flowers.”

In other business,

• Sherry Crolly, development director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, confirmed with Council that the rate to bring a pet to the shelter at $110 is non-negotiable.

“The shelter is on a financial trend,” she said. “If we continue on a financial trend, we’re on, the shelter won’t be there in a couple years.”

When asked how Griffin Pond came up with the amount, Crolly explained that $110 covers the vaccines, spaying and the neutering of the animals.

“That’s the overhead cost for the animal when it comes in,” she said.

• During public comment, Clarks Summit resident Janine Port proposed a historical marker to commemorate the late Oscar Kovaleski, who was a famous race car driver from Clarks Summit. She said that she hasn’t decided on a location for it but wants to see a tribute for him.

“It would be super beneficial to Clarks Summit because he’s internationally known,” she said. “And that would be just a nice thing to do not for us but for the family.”

Port said that she will apply to the state for the project.

• In his report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns announced that new computers were installed in the police vehicles.

“It’s a really nice system,” he said. “It’s so much easier for everybody.”

Also, Yarns said that he budgeted for new handguns for the police department. He said that the officers want to know if they could trade in the old ones with the manufacturers. He mentioned that the trade-in value for the old guns is $325 a piece.

Council voted to purchase the guns for $325.

• Council voted to contact Pioneer Construction for the repair of two manhole covers on Grove Street.