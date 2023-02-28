There’s a lot happening at The Gathering Place as we head toward spring.

• The organization is in need of non-perishable food for their Open Door Food Pantry. Just drop off the item and the staff will shelve it.

The Open Door Pantry is located on Spring St. in the entryway to the elevator of the Borough Building and is open 24/7.

• Our Town Art Exhibition opening was held on Feb. 26 and continues until March 12. What makes the exhibition special is that it showcases the art of Abington Heights high school students.

Students submitted their work in four categories: photography, drawing, painting and mixed media.

The art gallery is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is invited to visit the gallery.

• The Memory Cafe, for those who have early stage dementia and their caretakers, meets from 10-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.

A lending library is also available for caretakers.

The program is free.

For more information call, 570-575-0384.

• Game Night for all ages and abilities will be held from 6-9 p.m. on March 17.

Come on out to exercise your brain and have some fun.

• “Missing Socrates” is a series of casual conversations about ideas central to American self-understanding. Classes this month will be held at noon on March 1 and 22.

The cost is $5.

Register at gatheringplacecs.org/2022/08/31/afternoon-lecture-learning-fall-22/.

• If you are interested in photography, the Camera Club is for you. The club will connect you with like-minded people, and provide a chance to share your work and get new ideas.

The Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. (March 15)

For more information contact Robin at robinlacicero@gmail.com .

• Join The Writers Group created for all genres and talent levels. The group meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m.

You can attend for an evening of sharing the written word and ideas for developing style.

• Local authors can share their work at the Local Author Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22.

Authors can register by emailing GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com with the title of your book, a brief synopsis and, if possible, a photo of both you and your book.

There is a $15 fee per table to be paid the day of the fair.

• April is National Poetry month. The Poets’ Corner at The Gathering Place invites you to share your poetry at 7 p.m. on April 28.

Those interested in reading their poetry at the event are asked to submit their poem to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.