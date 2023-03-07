Abington Christian Academy will host their 9th annual Pie for Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Servant Church of the Abingtons(formerly Clarks Green Assembly of God), 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green.

The community event, which is open to the public, features a wide variety of sweet and savory homemade pies — including fruit, cream, nut, pizza, quiche, casserole and more. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are also available. Join us and enjoy unlimited pie and beverages (coffee, tea, water) and a basket raffle.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 to 10.Also available: Take-out options – 5 pieces of pie for $6, basket and gift card raffle,ACA merchandise and more.

All proceeds benefit Abington Christian Academy.

For more information, contact the academy at 570-586-5270 or visit the academy’s Facebook page.