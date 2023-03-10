FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, today announced a $15,000 Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Program/Special Program Priorities (NAP-SPP) donation to the Friendship House for their downtown Scranton building renovation project.

The project, which encompasses the Murray Building at 413-415 Biden St. and the Davidow Building at 200-216 Wyoming Ave., when completed, is expected to house substance abuse, mental health and pharmacy services for the community.

“The services Friendship House provides are a great benefit to our community,” said Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank President and CEO. “Our downtown Scranton Community Office is adjacent to the Friendship House’s new location and we are excited to witness the rebirth of two well-known buildings in the city.”

Including the Friendship House donation, FNCB Bank has made NAP-SPP commitments to seven different community projects in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As a true, local community bank, FNCB is making a difference through volunteerism, donations, and outreach programs.

