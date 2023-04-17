Cromwell named piglet ‘Babe’ after his famous four-legged co-star

Dr. Indra Lahiri, founder of Intraloka Animal Sanctuary, said she is looking forward to helping the young pig ‘get big and strong.’

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary of Dalton recently deepened NEPA’s Hollywood connection. HBO Succession star James Cromwell, who is a devoted animal advocate, has placed a newborn piglet he helped rescue with NEPA’s Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. Cromwell, who also starred in the film “Babe,” has named the newborn — what else? — Babe!

“Witnessing and experiencing pigs’ intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming ‘Babe’ changed my life and way of eating. I jumped at the chance to save this real-life Babe,” Cromwell said in a statement.

Cromwell says he’s looking forward to meeting Babe and all the other animals at Indraloka.

Newborn pigs, like all infants, need round-the-clock care. For the first few weeks after Babe’s arrival, he will live with Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri, PhD, where he will be bottle-fed and tended to 24/7.

Removing infant animals from their mothers immediately after birth dramatically lowers their chances of survival. In part due to Indraloka’s onsite veterinary clinic and staff veterinarian, the sanctuary is uniquely qualified to provide the kind of care Babe needs.

“We’re so grateful we have the staff and facilities to save this precious baby. We’re looking forward to helping him get big and strong and to introducing him to the other pigs and all the animals. He’ll get to choose how to live his life. He’ll have our beautiful fields to forage in. He’ll have friends. He’ll live a natural life, filled with love, the way he was meant to live,” Dr. Lahiri says.

But Babe won’t have his Hollywood ending without continued help from the NEPA community. One year of care for Babe costs approximately $8,700. The sanctuary will spend an estimated $131,000 caring for him during his lifetime.

As a nonprofit sanctuary with nearly 200 animals, Indraloka’s fundraising activities often take a backseat to providing rescue and care for the animals. But today, the animals and the sanctuary need help, and Indraloka has issued a press release inviting people to donate to Babe’s care online, through Facebook, or via mail.

Choosing Indraloka and NEPA as Babe’s forever home is an honor the sanctuary has earned through its reputation for pioneering rescue farmed animal care. Dr. Lahiri is internationally recognized for her work and has just been named a 2023 Outstanding Social Impact Woman to Watch by Nonprofit HR.

About Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

Indraloka, a 501(c) nonprofit, provides “heaven on earth” for farm animals who have nowhere else to turn. We inform, inspire and empower the community, especially children, on ways in which we can better care for ourselves and the environment while helping animals in need. We advocate for a kind and compassionate lifestyle that protects animals, the earth and our own health.

As educators, we offer a wide range of STEAM-based learning programs, summer camps and field trips for children, K-12. The community is invited to tour the sanctuary; reservations are required. We host live, public and virtual events throughout the year for adults and children. Visit us at Indraloka.org.