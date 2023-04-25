The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce community leadership and professional development affiliate, Leadership Lackawanna, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Thursday, May 18, at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

This year’s Celebration of Leadership will honor the 40-year history of visionary leadership, commitment to excellence, and impact on northeastern Pennsylvania. It also honors the graduates of our Core and TLT leadership programs. The event includes business networking, a year-end review, videos, raffles, and the presentation of certificates to our graduating participants.

Tickets are available online at www.LeadershipLackawanna.com.

About Leadership Lackawanna

Leadership Lackawanna is a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization in northeastern Pennsylvania dedicated to community leadership and professional development. Its six programs – Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, Leadership Collegiate, Core, Leadership Fundamentals 2.0, Executive and Welcome Scranton! – enhance the skills, connections and knowledge of emerging and established leaders, enabling them to better serve in our communities, workplaces and organizations. Established in 1982, Leadership Lackawanna has created more than 2,500 community leaders. For more information, visit www.leadershiplackawanna.com.