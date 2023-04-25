Marywood University has set several dates in late spring and throughout the summer for its Transfer Tuesdays program. Transfer Tuesday events are for current or former college students, at all stages of their college journey, who are considering transferring to Marywood University.

Transfer Tuesdays opportunities will take place on the following Tuesdays: May 23, June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15, 2023. Those interested in the spring/summer Transfer Tuesdays events can schedule an appointment every half hour, beginning at 2 p.m. and running through 6 p.m.

Registered visitors can discuss financial aid and scholarship options, transfer credits, take a tour of campus, review credits for transfer eligibility, and complete an application for admission. Marywood University’s fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

For additional information about transferring to Marywood, or to register for the Transfer Tuesdays program, please visit marywood.edu/transfer or call Marywood University’s Office of University Admissions, at (570) 348-6234 or email YourFuture@marywood.edu.