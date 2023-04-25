The University of Scranton ACHE chapter presented the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute with a $1,000 from their fundraising efforts. Pictured are: First row, from left: Karen Saunders, President, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Amanda Marchegiani, Community Relations Coordinator, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Sarah Slusark, Samantha Bobinkski, Jill Bautista, Gabrielle Manzella, Lavanya Roy, Mia Zaloga, Bansari Patel, Lalitha Reddy Vidavaluru and Lensa Keno. Second row: Liam Mead, John McCane, Daniel Gendimenico, Ryan Fitzmaurice, Scarlet Alexander, Gianna Dominick, Shannon Stoddard, Chloe Guerra, Rebecca Reynolds and Abigail Lynott.

The University of Scranton’s American College Healthcare Executives chapter hosted the 26th Healthcare Symposium recently entitled, Bedside & Administration: A Strategic Alliance. The event featured a panel discussion with several local healthcare professionals. Basket raffles were also part of the event. The proceeds from raffle and ACHE funds raised $1,000 to support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

The University of Scranton ACHE chapter chose NRCI as their benefiting organization for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to the symposium, they hosted a donut sale in December 2022 and raised $300 for NRCI. Overall, they raised $1,300 to support the organization.

For more information about the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, please call (570) 904-8808 or visit www.cancernepa.org.

About The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving seven counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre for more than 30 years. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.

