The University of Scranton’s American College Healthcare Executives chapter hosted the 26th Healthcare Symposium recently entitled, Bedside & Administration: A Strategic Alliance. The event featured a panel discussion with several local healthcare professionals. Basket raffles were also part of the event. The proceeds from raffle and ACHE funds raised $1,000 to support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

The University of Scranton ACHE chapter chose NRCI as their benefiting organization for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to the symposium, they hosted a donut sale in December 2022 and raised $300 for NRCI. Overall, they raised $1,300 to support the organization.

For more information about the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, please call (570) 904-8808 or visit www.cancernepa.org.

About The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving seven counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre for more than 30 years. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.